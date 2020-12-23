Welfare of agrarian community Telangana’s prime concern: Indrakaran

Minister said the State government was implementing a slew of initiatives for the welfare of farmers

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forest and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that welfare of the agrarian community was the main agenda of the State government.

Addressing a gathering at a programme held to mark National Farmers’ Day here on Wednesday, Indrakaran Reddy said the government was implementing a slew of initiatives for the welfare of farmers. He cited Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, supplying uninterrupted power supply to the agriculture sector, construction of irrigation projects and supply of seeds and fertilisers. The government was purchasing all the grains from the ryots even as it was facing an economic crisis caused due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister opined that welfare schemes such as Asara Pensions, Kalyana Laxmi and KCR Kits would benefit the poor and weaker sections in many ways. He recalled that a dialysis centre was created in Nirmal for the convenience of patients of renal diseases. He added that the town would be developed in many fronts and convert it into a tourist spot.

Students felicitated

He later felicitated Pranaya and Pallavi, daughters of farmers, for securing seats to pursue medicine. He then laid the foundation stone to a building of the fish market to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh in Nirmal mandal centre. He sought the fishermen to utilise schemes implemented by the government. He hoped that they would achieve financial empowerment.

Agriculture Market Committee Chairman N Muthyam Reddy, Nirmal Mandal Parishad president Rameshwar Reddy, In-charge DRO Rathod Ramesh, ZP CEO Sudheer, DRDO Venkateshwarlu, DPO Venkateshwar Rao, TRS leaders Satyanarayana Goud, N Indrakaran Reddy and many others were present.

