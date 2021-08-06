‘Spin’, a potential conversation starter on Indian-American community

The story of the film revolves around a 15-year-old Indian girl Rhea Kumar and her dream to become a DJ.

By | Published: 5:29 pm

Abhay Deol is very excited to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Disney film Spin that revolves around an Indian-American family. The actor says that the film attempts to start a conversation on breaking the stereotype and right representation of the Indian-American community in a more nuanced manner that the mainstream American films and TV have not done for quite some time.

“The right representation of Indian-American community in cinema is so crucial and slowly the US film industry has started to doing it and Disney is surely playing an important part here. There were a lot of relating points for me with my on-screen character because my sister lives in the USA. She has her family here, she has her children here. So my niece and nephews are all born here in America and they are American,” Abhay said.

Elaborating further, he shared, “My sister, even though living here in the USA for so long and adapted to the lifestyle of an American, still sounds like us, Indian. But they are more Americans than Indians. There are those nuances that American television and cinema really did not explore in an ethnic community. This film Spin is an attempt to redefine what we perceive an American looks and sounds like.”

The story of the film revolves around a 15-year-old Indian girl Rhea Kumar and her dream to become a DJ. She has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her. Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant and her tight-knit, multigenerational family, which has only grown closer since her mother’s passing.

Everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and a long-lost fervour for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.

Spin, directed by Manjari Makijany and also featuring Avantika and Meera Sayal, releases on August 15 on Disney International HD and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.