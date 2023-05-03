Tech park will change the face of Vizag: Jagan

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Rs.21,844 crore Vizag Tech Park Ltd., of the Adani Group, which is the biggest of its kind in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the data centre and technology park coming up at the place would change the face of Vizag city which could emerge as a tier one city in the future.

He also said that efforts were on for a submarine cable network from Singapore with which the internet download speed could be increased by leaps and bounds. The data centre would help attract Rs.22,000 crore investment in the next seven years and generate employment for 40,000 people, he noted.