13 food processing units launched in Andhra Pradesh

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said that the 13 projects would attract an investment of Rs.2,851 crore and provide employment to 6,705 persons.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said that the 13 projects would attract an investment of Rs.2,851 crore and provide employment to 6,705 persons.

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday launched as many as 13 food processing units by virtual mode.

While the foundation stone was laid for seven projects, the other six were inaugurated virtually from his camp office in Tadepalli.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said that the 13 projects would attract an investment of Rs.2,851 crore and provide employment to 6,705 persons. Only the local people would get the jobs, he said, adding that the government would always be available for industrialists and extend them all the cooperation they need.