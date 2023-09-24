Tech Roast show in Hyderabad

The roast show will start at 8 pm and will continue for one hour and thirty minutes. The artists for the show are Austin Nasso, Jesse Warren, and Nikita Oster.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 03:35 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: Socially Inept, a band of rogue comedian-engineers are coming to Hyderabad for the Tech Roast show- Roast of India tech scene, being held at Shilpakala Vedika on Thursday.

“We devoured the software engineers of Silicon Valley. We burned through every finance bro in New York. Now we are coming for your tech scene. Bring out your nerds, India, and arrange them by total comp. Let the sacrifice begin,” read the description of the event.

“We once worked soul-crushing tech jobs like yours. But we quit when we realized we could take your money instead. Now we sell out Broadway theatres and palaces with our viral hit Tech Roast Show,” they wrote on the bookmyshow website.

The show is an unfair, unhinged, AI-enhanced celebration of humans and the corporations that run them.

The tickets are available at BookMyShow, with bronze and balcony passes starting from Rs.799, silver and silver balcony passes for Rs.999, gold pass for Rs.1,199, platinum pass for Rs.1,799, and diamond for Rs.1,999.