Hyderabad artist celebrates Nizams’ legacy on canvas

Susheel Kumar Gotla, an artist from Hyderabad, whose captivating painting “The Nizams of Hyderabad” reflects their remarkable efforts in shaping the present-day city

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: The contribution of Nizams to the legacy of Hyderabad is unparalleled, says Susheel Kumar Gotla, an artist from the city, whose captivating painting “The Nizams of Hyderabad” reflects their remarkable efforts in shaping the present-day city.

The semi-abstract artwork, using ochre yellow, titanium white, and greys, prominently showcases the sixth and seventh Nizams of Hyderabad, Mir Mahaboob Ali Khan Bhadur and Mir Osman Ali Khan, along with iconic structures — Secunderabad railway station, the High Court building, Mahboob Chowk clock tower, Osmania General Hospital, and the State Central Library. These structures are steeped in stories intricately tied to Hyderabad’s history.

Hailing from Hyderabad’s Koti, an area closely associated with the Nizams, Susheel has grown up listening to the stories about the Asif Jahi dynasty and their rule. “My grandmother would regale me with tales of Nizams and their incredible contributions to the development and administration of Hyderabad. These narratives motivated me to create a painting honouring the Nizams, specifically celebrating their public infrastructure achievements,” he says.

He further reveals that he has presented the painting to Mir Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of the seventh and last Nizam of Hyderabad, from whom he received a heart-warming and encouraging response. Through the painting, Susheel says that he intends to convey the enduring significance of these public utility buildings, which continue to stand as testaments to the Nizams’ visionary leadership.

“The establishment of Nizam Railways, progress in education, irrigation, and healthcare, particularly the Chloroform Commission in Hyderabad, and the blending of European, Hindu, and Islamic architectural elements seen in structures like the State Central Library, Telangana Assembly and more, construction of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs, all continue to benefit people,” he remarks.

Susheel, who works as a sports administrator for international schools, has previously won accolades from Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, for his noteworthy craftwork of Gandhi’s sculpture. This artwork now finds a permanent home at Sevagram Ashram in Maharashtra, a place founded by Gandhi himself.

