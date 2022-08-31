Tech Tok: Ae Ji O Ji Lo Ji 5G

It’s 5G that is the talk of the town, and perhaps will continue to be for a few coming weeks too. India might have been a bit slow to jump onto the 5G wagon, but as the country prepares to do so, it is going the full hog.

A fifth generation mobile network, 5G is now the current global standard for wireless networks, a major improvisation on 4G. The 5G not only brings faster connectivity, but will also open new avenues in gaming, entertainment and a lot more other fields.

In India, apart from Reliance Jio, who spent over Rs.88,000 crore during the 5G spectrum auction, there is Airtel and Vodafone too in the fray in a field where the more the merrier could be the apt word from the customer point of view.

So who is going to get 5G? And, 13 becomes a lucky number here, with Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Lucknow, Pune, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar to get 5G in the first phase, and the rest of the nation to get it probably by the end of the year or a little later.

And now the most important part. Will everyone get 5G? Nope. Just like the initial days of 4G, those with 5G compatible devices will be the first to boast about blasting past fast with 5G speeds. And like 4G was earlier, its big brother too could come at premium prices in the beginning, though Reliance is promising to disrupt the market. With Diwali expected to be when 5G lights up connectivity speeds, there’s a lot to look forward to on the horizon now.

Fire-Boltt unveils two smartwatches in India

Domestic smart wearable brand Fire-Boltt has launched two new affordable smartwatches, Dynamite and Ninja Calling Pro, that come with a large HD display, trendy design, and Bluetooth calling feature.

Priced at Rs.3,999 and Rs.1,999 respectively, Dynamite is currently available on Amazon, whereas Ninja Calling Pro is available on Flipkart and the company’s website. With a 1.81-inch HD display and large number of watch faces, Dynamite comes with camera control, music control, sedentary reminder and water reminder. It will also enable access to recent call log along with a dial pad and enables contact saving. The smartwatch further boasts powerful fast charging, which allows you to use the watch for 24 hours after plugging in the charger for just 10 minutes.

Ninja Calling Pro has a built-in AI Voice Assistant, with which you can tap, speak to the timepiece and get things done with your voice. With 120 sports modes, Ninja Calling Pro monitors SPO2 levels and heart rate.

iPhone 14 lineup may come with 30W fast charging. The iPhone 14 lineup may arrive with 30W fast charging, a significant jump from 20W being used in the iPhone 13 lineup.

According to reports, an unnamed charger brand is allegedly sending out 30W iPhone 14 adapters for early access and review. This company believes Apple will be advertising 30W charging as a feature of the iPhone 14 series, reports AppleInsider.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was able to support 27W charging temporarily in a test, suggesting that 30W support is possible. It is not yet clear if the 30W charging would be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models or be available to all four iPhone 14 models.

Apple recently released two 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapters to be used for charging the MacBook Air and iPhone simultaneously.

The iPhone 14 lineup is set to be announced during an event on September 7.

– Dennis Marcus Mathew with agency inputs