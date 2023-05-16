Tech Tok: ChatGPT can now browse internet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Wed - 17 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Remember when ChatGPT gave you the perfect answer you required but it was outdated? It would tell you what were the best places to eat masala dosa in Hyderabad, but some of them would have been permanently closed.

Well, that happened because it gave answers based on information that was updated only till the year 2021.

Putting an end to its AI product’s biggest drawback, OpenAI on Saturday announced that from next week ChatGPT will be able to browse on the web. The company was testing this in the alpha phase for quite some time now. As of now it is only available for subscription users.

This major update will essentially connect the interactive chatbot to the internet and help it to provide more up-to-date responses. Additionally, the latest GPT-4 version which was also incorporated by Microsoft in its Bing Chat, will now incorporate more than 70 third-party browser plugins.

The integration of third-party browser plugins, including platforms like Slack, is expected to enhance productivity through AI-powered assistance.

Indian alternative for ChatGPT:

A Delhi-based techie launched an AI-powered content creation platform called ChatSonic which aims to address the limitations of ChatGPT. Samanyou Garg is the Founder and CEO of Writesonic, the parent company of the platform.

ChatSonic not only provides AI image generation through DallE and Stable Diffusion integrations within the chat, but also provides custom templates for blogs, ads, emails, tweets, and others.

His product also responds to voice commands just like how Siri or Alexa does. Interestingly, they offer personalized avatars such as a typical Indian math teacher or fitness trainer.

ChatSonic’s Chrome extension enables the user to use its AI capabilities on any platform and it can be easily integrated into any business website.

Linda Yaccarino, new Twitter boss:

After his chaotic six months as the Twitter CEO and flirting with the idea of handing over the baton for some time now, billionaire Elon Musk has finally named Linda Yaccarino as the new Twitter boss.

A day after he stoked speculation over the appointment of a new CEO, he wrote “Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” on Twitter.

Linda comes from an advertising background and according to the BBC, she worked for Turner Entertainment for 15 years before joining NBCUniversal. In 2012, Wall Street Journal nicknamed her the ‘velvet hammer’ for her unique negotiating style.

WhatsApp to let users lock chats

The meta-owned instant-messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow its users to lock their intimate and private conversations.

Called ‘chat lock’, it will give users an option to move these chats to a separate folder that can only be accessed with either a password or biometric authentication.

One can lock multiple chats using this feature and it also hides the sender’s name and the message preview in notifications.

Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs

The new chief executive for Vodafone, Margherita Della Valle who is also the company’s finance director has said that the telecom giant’s performance has not been good over the last few years.

As a part of her plans to revive the company, over 11,000 jobs are expected to be removed over the next three years. This will affect around a tenth of their global workforce.

– Epsita Gunti with agency inputs