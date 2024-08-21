Techie from Medak conquers Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Elbru to spread awareness on tuberculosis

Sunith Kumar Kokku (33), a senior delivery programme manager at Thomson Reuters in Hyderabad, has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Elbrus, overcoming challenges thrown at him by tuberculosis (TB).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 09:02 PM

Sunith Kumar Kokku is posing for a picture with national flag on the top of Mount Elburus located in Russia.

Medak: Overcoming challenges thrown at him by tuberculosis (TB), a senior software professional has embarked on a mountaineering journey and has already conquered the two of of seven of the toughest peaks so far.

A senior delivery programme manager at Thomson Reuters in Hyderabad, Sunith Kumar Kokku (33) has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Elbrus, the tallest peaks in the African and European continents respectively. Sunith, a native of Variguntham in Kulcharam mandal of Medak district, was diagnosed with TB in 2013.

Also Read 16-year-old Preetham Goli from Hyderabad summits Mount Kilimanjaro

After struggling with the illness for two years, Sunith underwent training at the Himalayan Institute of Mountaineering in Dehradun in 2017. He started trekking on small mountains initially. Later, Sunith successfully scaled Mount Stok Kangri and Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest peak in Africa. Sunith also reached the summit of Elbrus last week on August 18.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sunith said reaching the top of Mount Elburus was part of his quest to climb seven of the toughest summits. Sunith celebrated his successful conquest of Mount Elbrus by posing for pictures with the national flag, three days after India’s 78th Independence Day.

He said he wanted to raise awareness on TB and mental health through mountaineering. Sunith, who completed his B-Tech from JNTU-H, later completed an MBA from XLRI-Jamshedpur and also secured an executive MBA from the Indian School of Business.

He leads the Corporate Social Responsibility activities of his company.