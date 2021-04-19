Teenager arrested for cyber stalking in Hyderabad

The arrested person was N Yashwant (19), an intermediate student from Madgul mandal in Ranga Reddy district

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police caught a teenager on charges of cyber stalking and harassing his cousin on social media here on Monday. The arrested person was N Yashwant (19), an intermediate student from Madgul mandal in Ranga Reddy district. Police said Yashwant had borrowed a hand loan from the victim’s husband, but did not return it, after which her parents informed his parents who further reprimanded him.

“Bearing a grudge, Yashwanth shared her contact number on social media, after which she was harassed by continuous anonymous phone calls and messages from strangers which created immense mental agony,” an official said.

Based on her complaint, the cybercrime police booked a case and with the help of technical evidence, traced and nabbed him.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .