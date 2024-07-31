Telangana: 10 gates of Srisailam project opened

A flood flow of over 2.75 lakh cusecs has been discharged through the gates since Tuesday night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 July 2024, 10:23 AM

Hyderabad: In view of the surging inflows, ten of the 12 radial crest gates of the Srisailam Project have been opened.

A flood flow of over 2.75 lakh cusecs has been discharged through the gates since Tuesday night. Other sources such as Pothireddypadu head regulator and Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation scheme have also been drawing water from the project.

The hydel units on both the right and left banks have been generating power at their full capacity, according to officials.