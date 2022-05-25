TS BIE notifies fee data for private candidates

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has notified the fee date for private candidates seeking exemption from attendance to appear for the intermediate public advanced supplementary exams to be conducted in July 2022.

Private candidates with arts/humanities combinations would be considered for exams on payment of attendance exemption fee of Rs.500. The provision of granting exemption from attendance to the science candidates was dispensed with from the intermediate public exams, September 1997. The last date for payment of exemption fee and submission of application form is June 9.