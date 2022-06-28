Telangana: Intermediate Public Examinations 2022 results announced

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:36 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations 2022 results have been released on Tuesday with 67.16 per cent students clearing the second year exams.

The results were announced by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy at the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education here.

The students and parents can view their results on the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in

While 4,42,895 students appeared for second year exams in general and vocational streams, of them 2,97,458 have passed registering pass percentage of 67.18.

Similarly, 2,94,378 students cleared the first year exams in general and vocational streams out of 4,64,892 who had appeared.

The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exams would be conducted from August 1 and students can register from June 30, the Minister said.