TS BIE warns institutions against functioning in unauthorised buildings

Hyderabad: Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has warned private junior colleges for running classes in unauthorised buildings without affiliation from the Board. The Board on Thursday said it has received certain complaints and representations stating that private junior colleges were taking admissions of intermediate students and running classes in unauthorised buildings without affiliation of the TS BIE.

“In this context, the TS BIE reiterates that any violation of the rules, regulations and guidelines prescribed by the government in respect of admissions and fee structure will be viewed seriously and necessary action will be initiated including cancellation of affiliation on such colleges,” it said.

The Board directed all managements of private junior colleges to follow rules and regulations of the TS BIE relating to collection of fees etc. It also instructed the managements not to conduct physical classes under any circumstances until further orders in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the TS BIE commenced digital classes for the second-year intermediate students from July 1. The digital classes for general courses are being broadcast on Doordarshan from 8 am to 10.30 am, and 3 pm to 6 pm. In case of vocational courses, the digital classes are being aired on T-SAT network channels from 7 am to 9 am, and 5 pm to 8.30 pm.

Inter first year admissions date extended

The Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Thursday extended the last date for admissions into first year intermediate courses for the academic year 2021-22 up to July 31. This is applicable to all government, private aided, private un-aided, co-operative, TS Residential, TS Social Welfare Residential, Telangana State Tribal Welfare Residential, TS Model Schools, BC Welfare Residential, KGBVs, Incentive Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges offering two-year intermediate courses. The Board instructed all principals of the junior colleges to make admissions into first year courses until the extended last date

