Telangana: 1331 contract workers in Health department regularized

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:29 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday issued orders regularizing 1331 contract employees in the health department.

The Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday handed over the orders regularizing 1331 contract employees to different employees unions that had in the past represented on behalf of the employees.

The department-wise break-up include 68 women Multipurpose Health Assistants (MPHA) from Commissioner of Family Welfare, 72 from Director of Medical Education (DME), 16 pharmacists, 177 lab technicians, 2 paramedical ophthalmic officers, 837 male Multi Purpose Health Assistants (MPHA) in Director of Public Health (DPH) and 19 Medical Officers in AYUSH.

The employees union expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao for regularizing the contract employees and thanked Harish Rao for supporting their cause.