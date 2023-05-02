CM KCR announces ‘Geeta Karmikula Bhima’; to extend Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to toddy tappers

CM KCR announced a special scheme ‘Geeta Karmikula Bhima' extending an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to toddy tappers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:13 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced a special scheme extending an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to toddy tappers. Toddy tapping is a traditional occupation of the Goud community, a sizable segment in the State population.

Conducting a review with officials concerned and elected representatives on the issues related to the toddy tappers community in his chambers at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister directed Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and Finance Minister T Harish Rao to work out modalities to implement the insurance scheme.

Many families are losing their bread winners as the tappers falling accidentally from palm trees in the process of tapping toddy were losing their lives. The State government has the responsibility to reach out to such families. In such cases, the monetary assistance extended under the insurance cover should be remitted into their bank accounts directly without delay, he said.

The Government has so far been paying ex gratia in case of fatal accidents involving toddy tappers, but the process involved delays. The government had devised the novel Rythu Bima scheme and it was being implemented successfully benefitting thousands of farmer families in the State. The toddy tappers should also be benefitted in the same manner, he added.

Also Read CM KCR says BRS to go alone in Maharashtra