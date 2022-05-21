Telangana: 15 people apprehended, 6.35 lakh worth rice seized

Published: Updated On - 03:33 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Warangal: Task Force police have apprehended 15 people for their alleged involvement smuggling of the rice meant for the public distribution system (PDS) and seized 254 quintals of rice worth approximately Rs 6.35 lakh in two different cases under Shayampet police station limits on Saturday, according to the Task Force police. The police have also seized a lorry, four pickup trucks and a car during the raids.

“On receiving information about illegal sale and supply of PDS rice, the Task force team raided the PDS dump on the outskirts of Pattipaka village under Shyampet limits and found illegal storage dump of PDS rice along with one lorry, and other vehicles,” said Additional DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad in a press note here on Saturday.

“During the interrogation, the accused persons confessed that they had purchased PDS rice from surrounding villages and were about transport the rice to Sironcha of Maharashtra to get high price,” he said. The seized property and the accused were handed over to the Shayampet police. Two of the accused are from Gujarat State, while the remaining are from erstwhile Warangal district.

In another raid, the Task Force team raided a ration shop in Shayampet village under the Shayampet PS limits and seized 44 quintals of PDS rice while the dealer was about to shift the rice to Maharashtra. “The dealer, Marepally Anusha, said that she had been illegally transporting the rice to other states to earn easy money. The seized property along with the accused have been handed over to Shayampet police,” the Additional DCP added. Task Force Inspectors Ch Srinivas Ji, RSanthosh, SI S Premanandam and the staff participated in the raids.