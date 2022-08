Telangana: 17-year-old girl dies in road accident

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:12 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Sangareddy: A teenage girl, who was pillion riding on her father’s moped, died on the spot when an unidentified vehicle knocked down their vehicle on NH-65 at Isnapur under Patancheru Police Station limits on Thursday. The victim was Reshma Begum (17) of Patancheru.

Her father Mohammad Jaffer has escaped with minor injuries. The Patancheru Police have registered a case. The body was taken to Area Hospital Patancheru for postmortem.