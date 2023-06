Telangana: 19 tahsildars promoted to Deputy Collector cadre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday promoted 16 Tahsildars and four section officers and superintendents of the Secretariat and CCLA to the cadre of deputy collectors.

The promotions were given on ad hoc basis in relation of Rules (5 and 6) of Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules,1996 and subject to the outcome of pending court cases.