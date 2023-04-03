Telangana: 3 officials suspended in SSC Public Exam leak case

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:15 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education department on Monday suspended three officials including Chief Superintendent, departmental officer and an invigilator for carrying mobile phones into SSC Public Exams centre and taking a photo of the question paper and circulating it at Tandoor No. 1 Center in Vikarabad district.

On the first day of the Class X exams, within a few minutes of the commencement of exam, the invigilator allegedly used his mobile phone to take a photo of the first language question paper (Telugu) and circulated it in WhatsApp group, triggering reports of question paper leakage.

Senior officials from the Telangana Education department have denied allegations of question paper leak before the examination and said that necessary precautions was taken to conduct the SSC exams.

On receiving a complaint from the Education department, local police swung into action and took the invigilator into custody and booked a case. Further police and departmental investigation is underway.

Senior officials from the department said that except for police officers who are posted at the examination centre, nobody else is allowed to carry mobile phones.