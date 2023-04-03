India’s first Cool Roof Policy launched in Telangana

"Cool Roof Policy is effective from April 1 this year and already incorporated with building permissions applications," said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:05 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday became the first State in the country to introduce a Cool Roof Policy with a vision to make the State a more thermally comfortable, a heat resilient and bring down energy consumption.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao formally launched the Policy here on Monday. It is effective from April 1 this year and already incorporated with building permissions applications.

The Cool Roof programme is now mandatory for all government, government-owned, non residential and commercial buildings irrespective of the site area or built up area. Occupancy certificates will be issued only after ensuring compliance with the policy.

For residential buildings that have plot area of 600 square yards and above, Cool Roof application is mandatory. For buildings that have plot area of less than 600 square yards, it is optional or voluntary.

“I have personally got Cool Roof painting done for my house and it is very beneficial,” said Rama Rao while addressing the audience.

The Cool Roof Policy was being launched in the better interest of the people and Hyderabad. “It is a good policy but for effective implementation self regulation is key factor,” Rama Rao said, adding that the cost for cool Roof painting or tiles would be Rs. 300 per square metre.

The Minister further announced Telangana’s modest targets under the cool Roof Policy. In the financial year 2023-24, targets have been set to cover five square kms cool Roof area in Hyderabad and 2.5 kms in rest of Telangana. The total aggregated area to be covered under cool roof area by 2028-29 in Hyderabad was 200 square kms and 100 square kms for rest of Telangana, he said.

The Minister directed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar to explore awarding incentives to encourage builders and property owners to adopt cool Roof Policy guidelines.

He also said special training programme for builders and all those involved in construction industry about cool Roof products and their benefits at National Academy of Construction.