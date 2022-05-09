Telangana: 50,000-plus applications for Group-I posts so far

| Telangana 50000 Plus Applications For Group I Posts So Far

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:34 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Hyderabad: A total of 50,986 candidates have applied for the Group-I recruitment notification till Sunday.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had issued recruitment notification to 503 Group-I posts and the last date to apply on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in is May 31.

Before applying, candidates must first fill the One Time Registration (OTR) form of the TSPSC, which is available on the Commission’s website. Those who have already filled the OTR form must edit the same as per the Presidential Order.

The local candidature of the candidates will be decided as per the Presidential Order 2018. So, candidates must edit or update their basic study details (Class I to VII) as per the Presidential Order 2018.

So far, 1,90,362 candidates have edited their OTR and 89,332 fresh OTRs have been received by the Commission.

