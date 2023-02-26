Telangana: 62.97 per cent candidates appear for DAO Grade-II recruitment test

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:02 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Hyderabad: A total of 62.97 per cent candidates appeared for the test conducted for recruitment to posts of Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) (Works) Grade-II in 242 venues across seven districts in the State on Sunday.

A command centre was set up and Commission Chairman Dr. B Janardhan Reddy along with TSPSC members monitored the conduct of examination.“As per reports received, two malpractice cases were booked with one in Hyderabad where a candidate was found with a mobile phone, which was immediately seized. In the other case, in a center in Nizamabad, a candidate damaged his OMR answer sheet,” the TSPSC added.