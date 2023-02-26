| Tsrtc To Come Up With Series Of Measures For Safe Commute Of Students

Efforts will be made to provide comfortable commuting for those studying in educational institutions located on the suburbs and 100 additional bus trips would be made available for them, said VC Sajjanar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Hyderabad: To ensure a safe and comfortable commuting for students, particularly those going to colleges located on the city suburbs, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is coming up with a series of measures that include increasing the number of buses and their trips.

The TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar held a meeting with Greater Hyderabad zone officials here on Sunday and said efforts will be made to provide comfortable commuting for those studying in educational institutions located on the suburbs and 100 additional bus trips would be made available for them.

Directing the officials to increase the number of buses based on the needs of the students, he said the RTC was committed to ensure safe commuting of the students as a social responsibility.

The suburbs have been divided into 12 clusters and 350 buses were being operated for students going to colleges in the suburbs. The Ibrahimpatnam cluster was found to be busiest with around 44,000 students commuting and eight additional trips were being made for the last one week, Sajjanar said adding that officials were instructed to operate more trip based on the demand.

“By the end of this academic year, 500 electric buses are going to come. We are coming up with strategies to operate special buses for women students heading to institutions in the suburbs and these will be deployed soon,” he said.

Sajjanar also urged the students to avoid footboard travel which inconvenience other passengers.