Telangana: Visit these revamped tourist spots this summer

Thanks to the beautification projects taken up across the State, multiple destinations in Telangana have gained more traction than ever.

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 06:23 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Hyderabad: Thanks to the beautification projects taken up across the State, multiple destinations in Telangana have gained more traction than ever. Age-old constructions like step wells had a do-over and some new attractions were built, making the State a tourist hub.

With the city already experiencing summer and annual holidays for kids in a month’s time, some of these places that were revamped recently will prove to be a perfect destination to visit with family.

Starting off, if you haven’t visited the Bansilalpet Stepwell in Secunderabad yet, make sure you check that off your list soon. The 17th-century step well was in ruins until recently before the restoration project began. With multiple shops around the step well and famous eateries outside, this place is perfect for all age groups. The step well is open from 10 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm on all days except Monday. Visit in the evening after the sun goes down, for the best view.

Apart from this popular step well, one can also check out Bapu Ghat Baoli Stepwell in Langar Houz, Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple step well in Ammapalle, and Elgandal stepwell in Karimnagar.

Lakes

Meanwhile, various lakes in the State are undergoing restoration, Malkam Cheruvu near Shaikpet flyover has been a major attraction recently. Sprawling in around 50 acres, the lake is a soothing touch to the ever-busy west Hyderabad.

With integrated children’s play spaces, xerophyte garden, amphitheatre, and free play lawns, the lake makes a great spot for an evening picnic spread, and make sure to stay back till the dreamy lights pop up.

Other parks that are becoming the crowd’s favorite are Asbestos Colony Park in Kukatpally, and Gandipet Park.

And of course, how can we forget our very own Hussain Sagar in the heart of the city. From the recently laid race-track roads, and the brand-new tallest-ever screen at IMAX, to double-decker buses and the breathtaking musical fountain, the entire area around the lake is going through a transformation. The yet-to-be-inaugurated Telangana Martyrs Memorial and the new Secretariat complex will only add to the list of reasons to take a walk along the lake.

Hyderabad’s Stepwell Destinations:

* Bansilalpet stepwell, Secunderabad

* Bapu Ghat Baoli stepwell, Langar Houz

* Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple stepwell, Ammapalle

* Qutub Shahi Tombs stepwells

* 200 year-old heritage well, ZRTI, Moula Ali