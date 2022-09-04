Telangana: 77,907 candidates appear for SCCL written test

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Hyderabad: As many as 77,907 candidates attended the written test conducted by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Sunday in eight districts in the State to fill up 177 vacant junior assistant posts.

Of the total 90,928 candidates, who downloaded the hall-tickets, 77,906 candidates appeared for the test registering 79 per cent attendance, said SCCL Director (Personnel) S Chandrashekhar. He said the highest attendance of 89 per cent was registered in Mancherial district while the lowest attendance of 64 per cent was recorded in Adilabad district.

He said the key for the written test would be released on Monday and it would be made available on the SCCL website: https://scclmines.com/. In case of any objections, the candidates could forward the same through the website with evidence along with reference books and source details.