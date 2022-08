More government jobs in Telangana: Govt notifies 2,910 vacancies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:21 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Under Group-II and Group-III services, various categories in different government departments were notified for direct recruitment through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)

Hyderabad: A total of 2,910 vacancies, including 663 Group-II and 1,373 Group-III vacancies, were notified for recruitment through a series of orders by the State government on Tuesday.

The notified vacancies included 347 for Commissioner of Agriculture, 12 for Director of Agricultural Marketing, 21 for Director of Horticulture, 99 for Commissioner for Cooperation & Registrar of Cooperative Societies, 25 in Telangana State Seed and Organic Certification Authority, 50 in TS Warehousing Corporation, 11 in Chief Electrical Inspector to Government, 15 in Commissioner of Fisheries and 294 for Director, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry.