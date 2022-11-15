Telangana: 8.93 lakh tonnes paddy procured for Vaanakalam so far

Hyderabad: The paddy procurement for Vaanakalam (Kharif) season is being undertaken at a brisk pace, with around 8.93 lakh tonnes procured from 1.32 lakh farmers as on Monday. During last Vaanakalam season as on date, about 8.1 lakh tonnes were procured.

At a review meeting held here on Tuesday, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar instructed the Civil Supplies department officials made all arrangements including moisture machines, paddy cleaners, gunny bags and others, to ensure smooth transactions at all procurement centres.

About 2.23 crore gunny bags have been used to store the paddy procured so far. The entire paddy produced during the season, will be procured during the months of November and December.

Further, the Minister advised farmers to bring paddy which meets the Fair Average Quality prescribed by the union government to ensure speedy procurement. The Grade A paddy is being purchased at Minimum Support Price of Rs 2,060 per quintal and common grade paddy at Rs 2,040 per quintal.

Around 4,579 procurement centres have been set up and more of them will be opened as the paddy harvesting increases. Civil Supplies Commissioner V Anil Kumar and other officials were present.