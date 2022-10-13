Telangana govt to procure 1 crore tonnes paddy this Vaanakalam season

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:55 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Telangana is expected to produce a massive 1.41 crore tonnes of paddy during the ensuing Vaanakalam (Kharif) crop season

Hyderabad: Telangana is expected to produce a massive 1.41 crore tonnes of paddy during the ensuing Vaanakalam (Kharif) crop season. Of this, the State government is making preparations to procure one crore tonnes from farmers.

At review meeting on the preparations to procure paddy in Vaanakalam 2022-23 here on Thursday, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar directed the officials to ensure paddy procurement from farmers in a planned and phased manner.

Also Read Cotton to be cultivated in 70 lakh acres in Telangana

He said Telangana had set a new precedent in paddy cultivation by increasing the production from 24 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 1.41 crore tonnes in 2022-23 in Telangana, after the State formation. He attributed it to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the proactive measures taken to ensure remunerative price to farmers.

The paddy cultivation has increased marginally by 3 lakh acres from 62 lakh acres in Vaanakalam season last year to 65 lakh acres this year. Of the estimated production of 1.41 crore tonnes, about 41 lakh tonnes of paddy is likely to be sold in the open markets as well as used for other purposes including seed production. Thus, the State government decided to procure one crore tonnes paddy from farmers and officials were asked to make arrangements accordingly.

The Minister wanted the officials to procure gunny bags, tarpaulins, moisture machines, paddy cleaners and others ready well in advance. They were instructed to ensure that the paddy meets Fair Average Quality (FAQ) set by the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

All measures are being taken to prevent paddy recycling and other irregularities during paddy procurement. With the help of police, vigilance and other departments, all the checkposts have been put on alert to

prevent illegal transportation of paddy from the neighbouring States.

On the occasion, the millers have been instructed to complete the milling of around 60 lakh tonnes of paddy in their pocession and had it over to the FCI immediately. Arrangements are being made to ensure adequate storage space for the paddy procured from farmers.