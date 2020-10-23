Telangana: ACB nabs two corrupt officials in separate incidents

ACB trapped Suryapet municipal office Deputy Executive Engineer N Hanumantha Rao Naik at Uppal Indoor Stadium when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.2.25 lakh from a complainant Riyasat Khan

Hyderabad: Vadde Surendar, Municipal Commissioner of Mahabubnagar district, was trapped at his office by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.1.65 lakh from a complainant Ali Ahmed Khan.

The bribe was allegedly demanded for forwarding Khan’s quotations to the Collector for approval and to issue work order for setting up of new chlorination plant in the municipality limits, according to an ACB press release.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of Surendar and fingers of his both hands yielded positive results in the chemical test. The ACB said that the officer performed his duty dishonestly to obtain undue advantage. The ACB officials are also conducting searches at various places in connection with the case.

In a separate case, the ACB trapped Suryapet municipal office Deputy Executive Engineer N Hanumantha Rao Naik at Uppal Indoor Stadium when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.2.25 lakh from a complainant Riyasat Khan. The bribe was reportedly demanded to do check measurement in respect of the work executed by the complainant in measurement book and to forward it to his superior along with bill forms, according to a press release. On transfer, Naik is now working at Dundigal municipality.

