Telangana: Action plan ready for Medigadda rehabilitation

Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar had a high level review with project officials and representatives of L&T, the implementation agency on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:58 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: The State government has set a 45-day deadline for completing the civil works to be taken up as part of the Medigadda (Lakshmi) Barrage rehabilitation programme.

He wanted the civil works on the segments impacted due to sinking of piers to be taken up on war footing and completed within one and a half months.

Thereafter, the re-erection of the affected gates would take one month, according to Engineer-in-Chief of the Project N Venkateswarlu. Sagging of piers at Medigadda was not an isolated case. The implementation agencies of Sunkesula barrage and Dowleshwaram barrage also had similar experiences in varied magnitudes in the past, he said.

He explained that the construction of Medigadda barrage involved a total cost of Rs.3600 crore. Since it was still in the contractual care of the implementation agency, the rehabilitation works would be completed by it. Both the designs and quality of construction were found to be flawless by experts.

A majority of them were still subscribing to the conspiracy theory. Two security posts were set up on both ends of the barrage after completion of barrage works. But the security post on the Maharashtra end was subsequently withdrawn. As per the Dam Safety Act, it has to be restored soon.

The police are investigating the case and they would be able to determine whether it was a case of conspiracy. Engineer-In-Chief (General) Muralidhar and Engineer-In-Chief (O&M) Nagendar Rao also took part in the review.