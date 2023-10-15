1.33 lakh jobs recruited, notification for 88,000: Vinod Kumar

Telangana Today - 05:36 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Karimnagar: Stating that the State government was giving top priority for unemployed youth, TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said jobs were provided to unemployed people by recruiting to vacant posts in various government departments.

Besides filling 1.33 lakh government jobs, notifications were given for the recruitment of another 88,000 jobs by the TSPSC. On the other hand, notification was also released for 5,000 teacher posts. In order to help the youth to crack jobs, free coaching was also given to job aspirants by establishing study circles.

Vinod Kumar along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao participated in felicitation to the youths who got police jobs by undergoing coaching in Varadhi Study Circle. Varadhi in association with Prathima Foundation gave coaching to unemployed youth who prepared for constable and SI jobs. 37 youth, who got jobs, were felicitated at Krushi Bhavan here on Sunday.

Talking about modernization of the district library, Vinod Kumar said in order to get access to the books across the globe online, the district library was being converted into a digital library under the Karimnagar Smart City programme by spending Rs.9 crore.