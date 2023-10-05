Sangareddy: Four from same tribal family secure police constable jobs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:56 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Sangareddy: In a rare achievement, four youngsters of a tribal family cracked the Police Recruitment Board examination to land constable jobs. The State government announced the constable recruitment results on Wednesday.

The four are residents of Jamla Thanda in Sirgapur Mandal. A couple from the remote thanda, Megavath Nehru Nayak and Maroni Bai, had two sons, Megavath Ramesh, Megavath Santosh, a daughter Renuka. Along with Ramesh’s wife Maloth Roja, the four cleared the examination. While Renuka got a civil constable job, her younger brother Santosh got a TSSP constable post. Renuka’s elder brother Ramesh got Constable (AR) job while his wife Roja got a TSSP constable post.

The family was in a celebration mode since the results were announced on Wednesday evening. Sarpanch Divya Bharathi felicitated the four youngsters and congratulated the parents. The parents said the four had stayed in Hyderabad for over six months to prepare for the examination.