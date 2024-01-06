Telangana: Adivasi body demands Centre to stop privatization of forests

"The union government was privatising the forest cover of the country, infringing on the rights of tribals over the Scheduled areas and weakening their statutory benefits, says Telangana Adivasi Girijana Sangham"

Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Adilabad: Members of the Telangana Adivasi Girijana Sangham demanded the union government to withdraw its move to hand forests of the country over to corporate companies and businessmen like Gautam Adani.

Addressing the media at Pipri village in Indervelli mandal on Saturday, Sangham district president Uyike Vishnu alleged that the union government was privatising the forest cover of the country, infringing on the rights of tribals over the Scheduled areas and weakening their statutory benefits. He charged that it had given away 4 lakh acres of forest cover to a company owned by Adani in Chhattisgarh recently.

Vishnu said ethnic tribes or Adivasis traditionally depend on the forest for a living and achieved a slew of rights over the natural resource. However, the Centre is privatising the forest, forcing 20 crore tribals to a dangerous situation. He wanted tribal MPs to expose the BJP’s anti-Adivasi and environment stance in the Parliament. He requested the public to defeat nominees of the party.