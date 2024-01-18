BRS questions Revanth-Adani deals as Rahul Gandhi slams Adani

The Congress should come up with an explanation on who was right, Revanth Reddy or Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rao said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 06:47 PM

Hyderabad: The signing of multi-crore deals by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with Gautam Adani for multiple deals in Telangana, even as Reddy’s party leader Rahul Gandhi was slamming Adani has been called out by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which has demanded that the Congress explain its contradictory approach towards Adani before the elections and after assuming power.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, addressing party cadre at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday, hit out at the Congress government, pointing out how Revanth Reddy, who earlier criticised Adani as a benefactor of the BJP, was now rubbing shoulders with the businessman at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Asking the Congress to come clean on its stand on Adani, especially when Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi appeared to be contradicting each other, Rama Rao called upon the party cadre to expose the false promises and misinformation campaign of the Congress before the people of Telangana.

“Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani are one. Revanth Reddy, who called Adani a thief during the recent Assembly elections, is now shaking hands with Adani in Davos. The Congress party is known for such opportunistic and decadent politics,” he said, asking why the Congress had changed its stance on Adani.

Former Minister T Harish Rao, speaking at a party meeting in Gajwel, said Revanth Reddy was hugging Adani while Rahul Gandhi was alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was behind Adani’s corrupt activities. The Congress should come up with an explanation on who was right, Revanth Reddy or Rahul Gandhi, he said.

Rahul Gandhi was saying that Adani and Ambani had 500 companies together. While Rahul Gandhi was criticising Adani and Ambani during his Manipur tour, Revanth was signing deals with Adani the same day. Harish Rao also recalled that when KT Rama Rao visited Davos to attract investments to the State, N Uttam Kumar Reddy had criticised him. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who was now the Irrigation Minister, should talk on Revanth Reddy’s visit to Davos as well, he said.

Also recalling that the Congress had falsely propagated that Pragathi Bhavan had 250 bedrooms, Harish Rao pointed out that Pragathi Bhavan was now alloted to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka now and that Bhatti Vikramarka should reveal the truth to the people.

Harish Rao also criticized the delay in release of water from Kondapochamma Sagar and Mallanna Sagar for the Yasangi needs of farmers, pointing out that the BRS government had released the water for the last three reasons whenever the farmers requested it. The area under cultivation during the current Yasangi was going down because the State government was pushing the farmers into a crisis, he said.