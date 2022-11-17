Telangana: After killing, pugmarks of big cat triggers panic in Kaghaznagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:30 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

The pugmarks of a big cat spotted at a checkpost on the outskirts of Kaghaznagar has triggered panic among locals

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The pugmarks of a big cat spotted at a checkpost on the outskirts of Kaghaznagar has triggered panic among locals on Thursday evening.

Some persons noticed the pugmarks at the check post and on the road between Rajura in Wankidi-Kaghaznagar town. They informed local authorities of the forest department, who rushed to the spot and recorded the pugmarks. The authorities said the movement of the big cat would be tracked.

Also Read Telangana: 20 CCTV cameras installed to track killer big cat in Asifabad

The authorities suspected that a tiger or leopard which mauled an elderly tribal farmer to death at Gondapur village in Wankidi on Tuesday could have drifted towards Kaghaznagar in search of territory and prey.

It could be from the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) of Chandrapur in the neighboring Maharashtra. It reportedly moved near Samela, Khanargaon and Khanapur villages in Wankidi mandal on Wednesday.