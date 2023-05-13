Telangana: All arrangements made for smooth conduct of TS Ed CET examination on May 18

TS Ed CET-2023 will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Nalgonda: The Convener of TS Ed CET-2023 Prof A Ramakrishna on Saturday said that all arrangements are made for smooth conduct of examination of TS Ed CET at 49 centers on May 18.

Ramakrishna, in a media release, said that a Common Entrance Test, designated as Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS Ed CET-2023) will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission in to B.Ed (Two years) Regular Course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2023-2024.

The exam will be conducted on May 18, 2023 in three sessions. The session-I will be from 9 am to 11 am with 10,565 candidates. The session – II to be conducted from 12.30 p.m., 10,584 candidates will take the exam. There would be 10,576 candidates taking the exam in session-III from 4 pm to 6 pm. The exam would be conducted at 49 centers, including two centers in Andhra Pradesh – Vijayawada and Kurnool. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the website http://educet.tsche.ac.in.

He asked the candidates to reach the test center 90 minutes before the test and follow Covid protocol strictly. There will be thermal screening of the students to test their body temperatures. The candidates must bring their own mask, hand sanitizers, gloves and transparent water bottle to the examination centers while coming for the examination.

