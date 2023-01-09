Telangana: All depts instructed to submit Budget Estimates 2023-24 by Jan 12

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: The Finance department on Monday instructed all the heads of departments and other officers to furnish proposals for the Revised Estimates 2022-23 and the Budget Estimates 2023-24.

They have been instructed to submit all the estimates to the administrative departments of the Secretariat concerned through online on or before January 12. The administrative departments have been directed to forward them to the Finance department on or before January 13.

While the State budget preparation is already underway and several meetings have been held over last a couple of months, the Finance department has asked all the departments to submit their proposals for both Revised Estimates for 2022-23 and the Budget Estimates for 2023-24. They were also directed to present estimates in respect of Revenue Receipts and Loan Receipts. The Finance department wanted them to explore new base for improving their receipts and curb leakages from bottom to top level by strict vigilance.

The officials were asked to improve the performance of the employees by fixing required personal performance indicators at each level. They have been instructed to present proposals for new schemes as well.