Telangana among five States with lowest debt to GSDP ratio

The total outstanding debt of the State stood at Rs 2,83,452 crore at the end of 2021-22

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:25 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana remains among the bottom five major States with lowest debt to GSDP ratio for three consecutive financial years. The total outstanding debt of the State stood at Rs 2,83,452 crore at the end of 2021-22.

In response to different questions raised by the members in the Lok Sabha on Monday, union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said for the financial years ending with March in 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, Telangana recorded fifth lowest debt to GSDP ratio of 28.2, 27.4 and 28.2 respectively. During the corresponding years, Maharashtra recorded lowest debt to GSDP ratio with 20.2, 18.7 and 19 in the country for the respective financial years.

The union Minister said the outstanding debt of Telangana has increased from Rs 83,698 crore after the State formation in 2014 to Rs 2,83,452 crore in 2021-22. He stated that the State government did not obtain any loans from public sector banks which however lent around Rs 1.5 lakh crore to different public sector companies and corporations during the period.