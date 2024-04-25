Telangana: Two burnt alive in car-lorry collision

Since the car was going at high speed, the collision resulted in a fire accident. It appeared that the passengers sitting in the car did not make any attempt to get out of the car which was engulfed in fire.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 April 2024, 11:41 AM

Sangareddy: Two persons were reportedly burnt alive as a speeding car rammed into a lorry going in the same direction on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near the Muthangi exit under Patancheru Police station limits in the early hours of Thursday.

The passers-by, who noticed the accident, has called the Police and Fire department. The deceased were not identified yet.

The car was completely gutted in the fire while the lorry was partially burnt by the time the fire tender was rushed to the place. The firefighters have saved the lorry from burning completely.