Telangana: Ananthagiri Hills witness increased footfall, traffic jams reported

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 23 July 2024, 01:54 PM

Ananthagiri Hills

Hyderabad: Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district is experiencing a surge in visitors due to the monsoon season. The influx of people is causing traffic jams, particularly on weekends, enroute to the viewpoint.

Police report that round-the-clock patrolling is in place to manage the situation. Vikarabad Circle Inspector told Telangana Today, “Police outposts have been set up. We are patrolling 24/7. Traffic jams usually occur on weekends but clear in about 10 minutes.”

In addition to Ananthagiri Hills viewpoint, the Kotepalli Reservoir and Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple in the district are also attracting visitors. Authorities are advising the public to stay vigilant during their visits.