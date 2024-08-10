Trader foils conmen’s attempt to steal gold ring in Vikarabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 10:51 PM

Hyderabad: An alert trader foiled an attempt of two conmen to rob his gold ring at Vikarabad on Saturday.

The businessman, Srikanth, was at his shop when two persons after interacting with him for a few minutes told that they would perform some special rituals for his business growth and asked him to give his finger ring.

Believing them Srikanth, removed the ring and handed it over to them. Later, the conmen gave him a small bag containing rice and told Srikanth that they had kept the ring in the bag and asked him open the bag after a few hours.

“Sensing something suspicious, Srikanth opened the bag in presence of conmen and found that the ring was not there,” said the police.

Srikanth caught hold of the men and handed them over to police. The police are investigating.