Telangana: Ancient idol of Lord Shiva found in Nirmal

A noted researcher Thummala Devarao announced the discovery of an extraordinary ancient idol of Lord Shiva, dating back to the 11th century

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

A rare idol of dancing Shiva was discovered on the premises of the ancient Sri Papahareshwara Swamy temple at Kadili village in Dilawarpur mandal on Monday.

Nirmal: A noted researcher Thummala Devarao announced the discovery of an extraordinary ancient idol of Lord Shiva, dating back to the 11th century. The idol was found in the Sri Papahareshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Kadili village, located in the Dilawarpur mandal.

In a press statement, Devarao expressed his astonishment at unearthing this rare artifact within the precincts of a temple. The idol depicts Lord Shiva engaged in a divine dance, accompanied by a musician playing drums. Notably, Lord Shiva is seen subduing an unconscious man with his right leg. In one hand, he holds a Damarukam, while his other hand offers reassurance, as explained by Devarao.

The researcher said such antique idols are typically found in temples constructed during the Kakatiya era. He believes that the presence of this idol will add a unique and exceptional quality to the shrine. Additionally, Devarao revealed that statues of Uma Maheshwara deities were also discovered on the temple premises, along with the rare idol of Lord Shiva. Abbadi Rajeshwari was also involved in the discovery, he added.

