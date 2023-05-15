Telangana: Two new dialysis centres in Kothagudem from Wednesday

Two of the new dialysis centres have been established at Government Area Hospital, Manugur and Community Health Centre, Yellandu

By James Edwin Published Date - 06:48 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

A newly set up dialysis centre is ready for inauguration at Government Area Hospital, Manugur in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: There is good news for poor kidney patients who are in need of dialysis. Two more dialysis centres are soon going to be started at government hospitals in Kothagudem district for their convenience.

As the load on the existing dialysis centres has increased and many dialysis patients, who registered their names, are waiting for their turn, the State government has sanctioned three dialysis centres to the district to provide treatment free of cost.

Two of the new dialysis centres have been established at Government Area Hospital, Manugur and Community Health Centre, Yellandu. They both are scheduled for inauguration on Wednesday and will ease the burden on the existing centres. A third dialysis centre at Aswaraopet is expected to come up by the end of this month.

At present, dialysis centres are being run in the Government General Hospital in Kothagudem with five machines and at Government Area Hospital at Bhadrachalam with 10 machines. But they are unable to cater to the needs of increasing numbers of dialysis patients.

According to officials, there are around 300 patients getting treatment at Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam hospitals. The patients in different parts of the district have to travel to these centres for treatment. Nearly 150 patients are waiting for their turn.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr. Ravi Babu informed that the new centres have been set up with an expenditure of Rs 50 lakh each. Each centre will serve patients with five dialysis machines.

With the inauguration of the new centres, patients can get free dialysis services locally. The burden of expenditure incurred till now will be reduced. Efforts are being made to start the third dialysis centre at Community Health Centre, Aswaraopet by the end of May, he said.

Also Read Plastic waste management plants to be set up 23 mandals in Kothagudem