Telangana: Ancient inscription belonging to Kakatiya dynasty found at Peddakandukur in Yadadri

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:20 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: Historians of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) have discovered an inscription belonging to the 13th and 14th centuries AD in the premises of Sri Varadaraja Swamy Temple in Peddakandukur of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

During exploration, members of KTCB, Vemuganti Muralikrishna and Dr. Mandala Swami found the inscription recently with the assistance of local heads.

According to Sriramoju Haragopal, the founder of KTCB, the inscription belonging to the Kakatiya dynasty consists of 112 lines in Telugu. According to Indian Ephemeris, the date of the edict is July 28, 1311, Wednesday, based on the reign of Kakatiya Prataparudra.

The inscription mentions the donations made to Varadaraja Swamy by Lenka Yadaiah’s wife Mallu Balamma of Peddakandukur village during the reign of Kakatiya Prataparudra. It describes the social and economic institutions of Kakatiyas.

The inscription stated that when the village built the temple, the villagers would pay their share of taxes from their income for the maintenance of the temple. Though the word ‘Kakatiya’ is not mentioned in the inscription, the rulers of the Kakatiya era like Rudradeva, his younger brother Mahadeva and daughter Rudramadevi, and her grandson Prataparudra were mentioned.

“The members also found two rare Veeragallulu or victory stones here carrying ancient inscriptions, two Atmahuti Veeragallu, and a Satishila Veeragallu,” said Haragopal adding that the temple was razed for reconstruction.

The ancient shivalayam here is said to have Kakatiya style Lingavedi and a Shivling. The doorways have Kalashas on either side.

At the entrance of the temple, there is a sculpture of Gajalaxmi with Mulabandhasana. The courtyard has a Chalukya-style Saptamatrika panel. The sculpture of Mahishasuramardini carved in the pre-Chalukya style is unique.

“Based on the archeology, sculptures, and temples, Peddakandukur looks like a historically prosperous village from Satavahanas to the Kakatiyas,” Haragopal shares.

