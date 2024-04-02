Ancient megalithic tombs unearthed in Medchal by KTCB

The coordinates for these tombs are 17.625524 degrees north latitude and 78.686504 degrees east longitude.

Published Date - 2 April 2024

Hyderabad: In a recent exploration conducted by members of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB), new megalithic tombs have been discovered in Adras village of Medchal district’s Thiruchintalapalli mandal.

The team, including Ahobilam Karunakar, Mohammad Naseeruddin, and Korivi Gopal, unearthed several graves that serve as historical artifacts tracing back to ancestors’ era. One of the identified tombs contained 18 marbles buried in a circular pattern.

Sriramoju Haragopal, the history team’s convenor, noted that the slabs related to the grave are visible in the middle, indicating a cist burial. Additionally, towering menhirs in the vicinity, reaching heights of 12 to 14 feet, suggest the presence of mass graves.

According to Haragopal, these findings are part of a larger historical narrative, as mentioned by European researcher EH Hunt in 1925, who estimated the existence of at least ten lakhs (one million) megalithic graves in Telangana. However, over the past century, many of these graves reportedly have been lost due to urban expansion, agricultural activities, deforestation, and real estate development.

Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam has reported their findings to the Telangana Heritage Department and the state government, advocating for protection, examination, and research of these tombs.