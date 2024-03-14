Yadadri temple EO transferred

It may be recalled that there was uproar on social media with opposition parties charging that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was insulted and discriminated.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 07:49 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday issued orders transferring Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadadri Executive Officer Ramakrishna and appointed Special Grade Deputy Collector A Bhaskara Rao as the new Executive Officer of the temple.

It may be recalled that there was uproar on social media with opposition parties charging that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was insulted and discriminated when he was made to sit on a lower platform in the temple on Tuesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy sat on a higher platform. Though Bhatti Vikramarka rejected the next day the allegations that he was disrespected, videos and pictures of him sitting on a lower platform went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the temple management purchased 10 new seating platforms of equal height to avoid any inconvenience to VIPs during their visits, according to reports.