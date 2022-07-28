Telangana and its irrigation projects

Hyderabad: Aspirants need to understand all about irrigation facilities and systems in the State, and how they impact growth

These practice questions focusing on Telangana and irrigation will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Charminar paper mill was established in which district?

a) Bhadradri Kothagudem

b) Medak

c) Sanga Reddy

d) Kumram Bheem

Ans: c

Explanation: Paper industry requires teak, coal, water and power which are available in Kumram Bheem, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Sangareddy districts. Charminar paper mill was established at Muthangi in Sangareddy district.

2. Rayon industry is located in which district of Telangana?

a) Peddapalli–Ramagundam

b) Eturunagaram-Mulugu

c) Kamalapur-Jayashankar Bhupalapally

d) Palvancha-Bhadradri Kothagudem

Ans: b

Explanation: Established in the year 1970, the rayon industry is located in Eturunagaram of Mulugu district. Rayon is a semi-synthetic fibre, made from natural sources of regenerated cellulose, such as wood and related agricultural products. It has the same molecular structure as cellulose, also called viscose. Many types and grades of viscose fibres and films exist. Some imitate the feel and texture of natural fibres such as silk, wool, cotton, and linen.

3. Where is Textile Park started in Rajanna Sircilla district?

a) Sircilla town

b) Baddenapally

c) a and b

d) None of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: The Textile Park in Telangana is started in Sircilla town and it is located in Baddenapally about 5kms from Sircilla district centre. The park is an excellent opportunity to glean the history of weaving and showcases various different models of looms. The importance of Sircilla lies in its claim to being a well-known textile producer in Telangana.

4. Consider the following irrigation projects with their water sharing States?

1. Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

2. Ghataprabha River project – Karnataka and Maharashtra

3. Mayurakshi irrigation project – Jharkhand and West Bengal

Which of the above is / are correctly matched

a. Only 1 & 2 b. Only 2 & 3 c. Only 1 & 3 d. Only 3

Ans: d

5. Channel of canal where water flows under the influence of gravity is called…

a. Lift channel

b. Command area

c. Warabandi system

d. Flow channel

Ans: d

6. Who conceived the idea of the Indira Gandhi Canal Project?

a. Mohanlal Sukhadia

b. Jawaharalal Nehru

c. Jainarayan Vyas

d. Kanwar Sain

Ans: d

7. Munak Canal, which is situated in Harayana, originates from which district?

a. Sonipat b. Karnal c. Panipat d. Hisar

Ans: b

8. The district of Ambala is dependent for irrigation on?

a. Tubewells b. Canal c. Rainfall d. Multi channels

Ans: b

9. The Harayana Canal and Drainage Act for providing all the water irrigation services was passed in which year?

a. 1970 b. 1971 c. 1972 d. 1974

Ans: d

10. Arable land in the irrigated zones of India is becoming saline because of

a. Overuse of pesticides

b. Heavy rainfall

c. Over-irrigation

d. Over-grazing

Ans: c

11. The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project or KLIP is a multi-purpose irrigation project in the State of

a. Telangana b. Kerala c. Madhya Pradesh d. West Bengal

Ans: a

12. Critical growth stage for irrigation in soya bean crop

a. Early seedling, flowering, pod formation

b. Flowering, branching

c. Pod development, nodule formation

d. Root development, flowering, pod formation

Ans: a

13. Which method of irrigation is useful for sandy soils and shallow lands where land levelling is not possible?

a. Sub-surface irrigation

b. Drip irrigation

c. Sprinkler irrigation

d. Surface irrigation

Ans: c

