Telangana announces dates for CETs

Accordingly, the TS EAMCET 2021 will be held from July 5 to 9, TS ECET on July 1, and TS PGECET from June 20.

By | Published: 3:28 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday announced the schedule for various Common Entrance Tests (CET).

Accordingly, the TS EAMCET 2021 will be held from July 5 to 9, TS ECET on July 1, and TS PGECET from June 20.

The entrance exam dates for TS ICET, TS EdCET, TS LAWCET & TS PGLAWCET and TS PECET will be notified shortly, TSCHE chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy said here on Friday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .