Telangana: Another weaver dies by suicide in Sircilla

A ‘vaipani’ worker, Naresh is said to have resorted to the extreme step due to financial problems

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 10:54 AM

Sircilla: The spree of suicides of weavers is continuing in Sircilla, with one more incident reported on Tuesday.

Mudigonda Naresh (53) ended his life by hanging at his Indiramma colony residence near the Sircilla Textile park, Thangallapalli on Tuesday.

A ‘vaipani’ worker, Naresh is said to have resorted to the extreme step due to financial problems. Naresh was facing troubles to run his family due to lack of employment during the last six months.

He is survived by his wife and parents, with his mother suffering from health problems. Further details are awaited.